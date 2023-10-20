Real Madrid and Barcelona joined by PL giants in race to sign highly-rated La Liga defender - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly competing with Real Madrid and Barcelona for the signature of Girona right-back Arnau Martinez.

According to 90min (h/t MadridUniversal), Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have also scouted the 20-year-old. He is apparently rated at €15 million with less than two years left on his contract.

Martinez came through Barcelona's youth academy before leaving them for Hospitalet in 2016. Two years later, he joined Girona, where he has since registered six goals and 13 assists in 102 senior games.

Martinez has become one of the most promising right-backs in Spain in his age group and can contribute at both ends of the pitch. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona can use his services in the present and the future.

Los Blancos have Dani Carvajal (31) and Lucas Vazquez (32) as their options in that position, with the latter's contract expiring next year. Barcelona, meanwhile, have Joao Cancelo as their first-choice right-back, who is set to return to Manchester City at the end of the season.

If the Cityzens don't have a permanent plan for Cancelo, then they too could look into the market for a long-term solution. Martinez, in this regard, could be an ideal signing for them.

The Spaniard has represented his country at the U21 level 12 times but has yet to make a senior appearance for them.

Real Madrid and Barcelona separated by just three points as La Liga is set to resume after international break

As is the case in almost every season, Barcelona and Real Madrid are neck-and-neck in the league table.

Los Blancos have lost just once in nine league games this season and have 24 points to their name. They lead third-placed Barcelona by three points, with Xavi Hernandez's team dropping a combined four points in their last three league games.

Real Madrid return to action with an away league game against Sevilla on 21 October at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The following day, Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao.

The two teams play in the UEFA Champions League group stages mid-week before facing each other in Catalonia on 28 October. It will be the first Clasico of the season and the game has the potential to set the tone for both team's respective campaigns.

Real Madrid will be eager to win the league title after Barca ran away with it last term, winning by a 10-point margin.