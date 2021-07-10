Real Madrid, Barcelona & Manchester United interested in Denmark's Euro 2020 star - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for Denmark and Sampdoria forward Mikkel Damsgaard, and are contesting Barcelona and Manchester United for the 21-year-old's signing.

The winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, impressed with his direct style of play with Sampdoria, even though he scored just twice and assisted four goals in the 2020-21 season.

The youngster turned his form around in national colors and played a crucial role in Denmark's run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, alerting the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona & Manchester United.

Damsgaard reserved his best for last, scoring from a free-kick against England in the semi-final, but that wasn't enough as Gareth Southgate's side mounted a comeback to win 2-1 after extra time.

While Real Madrid are actively looking to sign a winger, Barcelona - assuming they manage to tie down Lionel Messi to a new contract - and Manchester United seem to have a stacked forward line.

Barcelona have already signed Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero in the ongoing transfer window. Manchester United, on the other hand, have added Jadon Sancho to their roster.

WHAT. A. GOAL!



🇩🇰 Damsgaard with brilliant free-kick to put Denmark in front at Wembley ⚽️

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United not the only clubs interested in Mikkel Damsgaard

🇩🇰 Danish dynamite!



Mikkel Damsgaard becomes the 4th Denmark star to score 2 goals or more at EURO 2020 🔥

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United will have to face stiff competition for the signing of Mikkel Damsgaard. The 21-year-old's Euro 2020 outing has attracted interest from multiple European giants.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Mirror), Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are also tracking Damsgaard. The publication claim that the winger is expected to cost around €40 million.

With almost every club having taken a financial hit due to the Covid pandemic, the price tag of €40 million could deter some from pursuing the youngster. Expect some of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United to give up the chase sooner or later.

