Real Madrid and Barcelona presidents discussed next steps for European Super League before El Clasico - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez reportedly met to discuss the launch strategy of the European Super League (ESL) ahead of Thursday's El Clasico in the Copa del Rey.

According to sources (via Forbes), Juventus, Barca and Real are the only remaining clubs that publicly support the ESL, which could potentially dismantle the Champions League and many domestic championships across Europe.

The ESL's planned launch in 2021 was met with widespread opposition from supporters of the clubs involved, eventually resulting in the project being shelved at the time. However, Barcelona and Real Madrid have remained steadfast in their stance. Despite their clubs being fierce rivals, Laporta and Perez have held regular meetings, and they have recently discussed how to revive the ESL project.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Forbes), Laporta and Perez were accompanied in these discussions by higher-ups from their respective clubs, including Barca lawyer Fernando Ledesma. The report states that the two presidents "took stock of the Super League's current situation" and "marked the strategy that will be followed in the coming months, taking into account that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) must rule on the lawsuit filed against UEFA".

Real Madrid and Barcelona will need to fight off other clubs for wonderkid's signature

Las Palmas' rising star Alberto Moleiro has been turning heads in the Spanish second division with his impressive performances. The attacking midfielder, who currently plays for Las Palmas, has notched eight assists in the league so far, aiding the Canaries in maintaining their position at the top of the table.

It comes as no surprise that Moleiro's talents have not gone unnoticed, with a number of top clubs, including Barcelona, vying for his signature. However, as the summer transfer window approaches, the Catalan giants are set to face stiff competition not only from Real Madrid but also from several English teams.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed the interest from other clubs during an interview with Que’ T’hi Jugues. He stated (via Barca Universal):

“Apart from Barça and Real Madrid, there are other teams interested in signing Moleiro. Several teams in England, for example.”

The increased competition for the young talent could pose a problem for Barcelona, particularly since money may be a significant factor in his decision. Moleiro's current contract includes a release clause of €30 million, which could increase up to €60 million if Las Palmas secure promotion to La Liga next season.

