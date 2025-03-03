Real Madrid and Barcelona set for transfer tussle to sign Manchester United's 14-year-old wonderkid who 'wowed' Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly set to raid the Manchester United academy for youngster JJ Gabriel, whose talent impressed Cristiano Ronaldo. The 14-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the club's academy and his quality has not gone unnoticed by Europe's leading sides.

Daily Mail reports that Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on the youngster, whose possession of an EU passport makes it easy for him to move once he turns 16. Both sides have noticed the quality possessed by the England U-15 international, and are among a host of clubs looking to snap him up.

Before Manchester United's FA Youth Cup quarterfinal against Arsenal at the Emirates last week, an unidentified youngster was spotted going through his paces with the side. Gabriel travelled along with the team despite not being in the squad. HE even went through the warm-ups ahead of the game, with his U-18 debut expected to come soon.

Manchester United are well-acquainted with the prodigy on their books, with the youngster playing a couple of years up in the academy. Back in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo took notice of him while his son Cristiano Jr was in the same age group.

JJ Gabriel has already taken a trip to Barcelona, where he posed for pictures alongside Lamine Yamal back in August. The youngster is also known to the senior pros at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford noticeably having trained with him before departing for Aston Villa in January. Gabriel can be relaxed about his future for now, seeing as he can only move to another club from 2026.

Real Madrid keen to beat Manchester United to 21-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to edge Manchester United and a host of other teams to the signature of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer. The Spanish giants have identified the midfielder as a quality target, and are prepared to move for him in the summer.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City are among the Premier League sides to have already shown an interest in Wharton, who has impressed at Crystal Palace. Daily Mail reports that the chief scout of the Spanish giants, Juni Calafat, is a huge fan of the talents of the England international, and wants him in Spain.

Wharton has endured an injury-hit season, making just 12 league appearances so far this campaign. The youngster may be tempted by a move to Spain if Real Madrid are willing to part ways with £70 million for his signature.

