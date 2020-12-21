Real Madrid, Barcelona to tussle in bid to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans - Report

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans could be the subject of a three-way transfer tussle either in January or next summer.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona have all set their sights on the Belgian star and could be making a bid as early as January.

Tielemans was on loan from Monaco to Leicester in the second half of the 2018-19 season before making the move permanent in the summer of 2019.

Since his arrival, Tielemans has been a vital cog in the Foxes' midfield, alongside the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison. Tielemans has played 76 times for Leicester so far and has scored 11 goals and picked up a further 13 assists.

Real Madrid being interested in young midfielders is not a surprise, as they have to soon begin the process of transitioning from their current midfield.

Luka Modric is 35, and Toni Kroos is 30. That means the Croatian especially doesn't have much time left in his career. Modric has also been linked with a move back to Tottenham Hotspur, for whom he played before moving to Real Madrid.

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid. But in the times of COVID-19, it is not certain whether Real Madrid would have the financial means to cough up the sum that Rennes would demand for the young Frenchman.

Tielemans would add creativity to the Barcelona midfield and could also be a vital all-round presence for Atletico Madrid in the center of the park

Youri Tielemans is reportedly the subject of interest from three Spanish giants.

For Barcelona, the solution to their midfield woes needs to be immediate. Frenkie de Jong is set to remain the player around whom the rebuild happens, but both Sergio Busquets and Miralem Pjanic are on the wrong side of 30.

With the Catalans having sold Arthur in the summer in the deal that brought Pjanic to the Camp Nou, they are searching for creativity in midfield. This is a role that Youri Tielemans could well play.

Barcelona have also been linked with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, and could sign him on a free transfer next summer, with the Dutchman yet to agree terms on a contract extension at Liverpool.

Apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Atletico Madrid are also interested in Youri Tielemans. Even though Lucas Torreira was signed to replace the outgoing Thomas Partey, the Rojiblancos could do with a midfield presence like Youri Tielemans, whose all-round game would only elevate them.