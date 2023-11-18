Real Madrid battle 2 Premier League clubs in race to sign €20-million-rated striker in January: Reports

Santos' sought-after striker Marcos Leonardo has ignited a transfer tussle between Real Madrid and Premier League clubs West Ham and Newcastle United. The 20-year-old prodigy has impressed in many of his appearances this season, which has led to the three clubs reportedly vying for his signature.

Leonardo has made just over 150 appearances at Santos, and they have been nothing short of meteoric. This season, he has netted 13 goals in 27 Serie A outings, which is vastly better than the previous season, when he impressed with 13 goals in 35 league games.

While he awaits his maiden cap for Brazil's senior team, Leonardo has turned heads with his exploits for the Under-20 side. This is particularly due to his five goals in just five games at this year's Under-20 World Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in a conversation with CaughtOffside (via Metro), revealed that Leonardo's departure from Santos in January is a foregone conclusion. His market value hovers around €20 million, but this figure doesn't include the inevitable add-ons.

The youngster's modest price tag has unsurprisingly piqued the interest of several top-tier clubs. Alongside West Ham and Newcastle, behemoths like Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Roma are also reportedly in the fray.

Roma's summer pursuits saw three bids for Leonardo fall through, but they only show Europe's heightened interest in the young forward.

Real Madrid president prefers former player to Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams has long been linked to Real Madrid, with the club looking at triggering the winger's release clause of €50 million. Yet, it appears that Los Blancos might head down a different path, thanks to president Florentino Perez.

According to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle) Perez harbours a preference for former player Takefusa Kubo over Williams. Kubo's links with Real Madrid come with a story of unfulfilled potential at the Santiago Bernabeu. His tenure at the club was marked by loan spells across various clubs, which never saw him cement a place in the first team.

The summer of 2022 witnessed Kubo's transfer to Real Sociedad, a move that seen a remarkable upturn in his performances. He has since blossomed into one of La Liga's most impressive players, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 12 league games this season.

Reports have revealed that there is a €60 million release clause in Kubo's contract with Real Sociedad. It is also believed that Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause for Kubo, potentially enabling them to secure his return for an estimated €30 million.