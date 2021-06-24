Real Madrid begin negotiations to sign Bundesliga star this summer - Reports

Real Madrid have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign star forward Erling Haaland this summer, according to Italian publication La Repubblica (via MARCA).

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid made an opening bid in the region of €110 million which was quickly rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga side currently value their star striker at €150 million.

It looks like Real Madrid have shifted their focus from PSG's Kylian Mbappe to Erling Haaland. Club president Florentino Pérez is keen on signing a new Galactico player following a disappointing season which saw Real Madrid finish without any silverware.

According to the Spanish outlet MARCA, a fee of around €130 million should be enough for Real Madrid to sign Haaland from Dortmund.

The Norwegian forward has a release clause of €75 million which will get activated in 2022. Dortmund risk losing their prized asset for half of the asking price if they fail to accept a bid this time around.

Erling Haaland prefers to join Real Madrid or a club from PL when he departs from BVB. [@SPORTBILD] 🇳🇴 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 23, 2021

Erling Haaland ready to join Real Madrid this summer

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and his agent Mino Riola have given a green light for the 20-year-old to join Real Madrid. Earlier in 2021, both Haaland's father and Riola visited Barcelona and Real Madrid to talk to the respective club hierarchies over a possible move this summer.

Real Madrid are in need of a new centre-forward. Los Blancos currently rely heavily on an aging Karim Benzema for goals. The likes of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz failed to live up to their hype at the Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland would be an ideal signing for Real Madrid. The club can solve their attacking issues by signing a young forward who can theoretically lead their line for almost a decade.

Erling Haaland has scored 57 goals for BVB (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has been a goal machine ever since the Norwegian joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg. The 20-year-old star has scored 57 goals in 59 appearances at the Westfalenstadion.

According to MARCA, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to re-sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad if Erling Haaland moves to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are one step closer to landing the signing of Erling Haaland after agreeing personal terms. 🧐 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 22, 2021

