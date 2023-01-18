Real Madrid believe superstar forward is going to betray them as he's unhappy with contract offer: Reports

Real Madrid fear Vinicius Jr. could betray them as he has reportedly been unhappy with the contract offer that was put on the table a few months ago.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Los Blancos are looking to extend that deal. They offered him an extension for three more seasons not long after his 2022 UEFA Champions League final-winning goal against Liverpool.

However, the proposed contract offer until the end of the 2026-27 season displeased Vinicius. He was reportedly unhappy with the salary that he was being offered.

The 22-year-old believes he deserves to be one of the best-paid members at Real Madrid. Club president Florentino Perez and manager Carlo Ancelotti fear that he could betray the club if their offer continues to displease him.

He has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 25 games across competitions this term. However, the Brazilian winger has failed to score or assist for Real Madrid in their last six games across competitions.

This includes his below-par performance in the 3-1 Supercopa de Espana final loss against Barcelona on 15 January. Nevertheless, he continues to be an important player under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician has continued to stick with Vinicius in his starting XI but it remains to be seen how long it can go on if his form doesn't improve.

Carlo Ancelotti frustrated after Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana loss vs Barcelona

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was understandably frustrated with Real Madrid's 3-1 loss against Barcelona in the 3-1 Supercopa de Espana final.

Gavi opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Robert Lewandowski doubled the Blaugrana's lead just seconds before the half-time whistle. Madrid's misery was tripled in the 69th minute when Pedri got his name on the scoresheet.

Karim Benzema's goal in stoppage time proved to be a consolation.

Speaking after the game, the Italian tactician told reporters (h/t ManagingMadrid):

"The players are hurting because this is a team that normally wins finals. But, we have everything we need to get better. Real Madrid will bounce back, there’s no doubt about that."

"To say this was a sporting humiliation is a lack of respect. We lost a match to Barcelona, just as we won a match against them in LaLiga. Barcelona were better today. That’s it. To say humiliation, that’s too much. In sport, sometimes you win, sometimes the opponent wins."

Los Merengues beat Barca by the same scoreline in their La Liga clash in October 2022.

