Real Madrid believe superstar they signed in 2014 is 'one of the signings of the century' - Reports

According to new reports from MARCA (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid have ranked superstar Toni Kroos as "one of the signings of the century".

Kroos completed a transfer from Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported fee of €25 million in 2014. With this change came the start of a period in which Kroos would be regarded as one of the best midfield players in Madrid's history.

The 34-year-old has contributed to four Champions League trophies, five Club World Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and four Spanish Super Cups. Impressively, he has racked up an impressive 21 trophies throughout his tenure with Los Blancos.

Earlier in the season, Real Madrid made moves to extend Kroos' contract by one year. The team's manager Carlo Ancelotti openly backed this decision, making it clear that he values the 34-year-old German midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Universal), Kroos has agreed to stay for another year at the Bernabeu. All that is left, it is believed, is the signing of all documents and an eventual announcement.

Real Madrid have decided on Carlo Ancelotti's long-term successor

Real Madrid are considering their options for the club's post-Carlo Ancelotti era. The manager's contract runs until 2026, and Los Blancos are now looking for his potential successor.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Forbes), the club have picked Xabi Alonso, a former player who won the UEFA Champions League with Madrid. They believe he is the ideal candidate to succeed Ancelotti after his departure.

Alonso is now leading Bayer Leverkusen to the verge of winning the Bundesliga and is doing a fantastic job in that role. He just extended his contract until 2026, and there are speculations that he may be preparing to return to Madrid at this time, as Ancelotti's contract expires at this same period.

Alonso has openly made his dedication to Bayer Leverkusen's impressive rise clear, as he told the press (via Forbes):

"We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future... I wanted to use the international break to reflect and take a decision. Last week, I had a very good meeting and informed the club of my decision to continue being coach."

Alonso's choice to remain at Leverkusen has implications for other teams, like Bayern Munich and Liverpool, who are both in the market for a new head coach. However, Real Madrid will not require his services at this time, and an eventual exit from Leverkusen in two years may be to the Spanish giants' benefit.

Poll : Is Toni Kroos still one of the best midfielders in the world? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion