Real Madrid board offer negative response as Carlo Ancelotti requests signing to strengthen one department: Reports

The Real Madrid board are reportedly not interested in bringing in a striker in the January transfer window despite manager Carlo Ancelotti's requests.

In the last couple of seasons, Los Blancos have had to depend on Karim Benzema to lead their frontline. The Frenchman did incredibly well last season as he led them to the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 games. However, he has suffered multiple injuries this season and has featured in just 12 games across competitions so far, scoring six goals.

Another striker at Real Madrid, Mariano Diaz, has seen just 25 minutes of action across competitions this season. Meanwhile, the Spanish side also sold Luka Jovic to Fiorentina in the summer.

Ancelotti has often used Rodrygo Goes as a striker/false 9 in Benzema's absence this season. The Brazilian forward has contributed seven goals and five assists in 19 games across competitions.

With Real Madrid competing for multiple trophies, they could perhaps use a proper striker if Benzema's injuries flare up again. However, as per Relevo, the club's board isn't interested in signing any striker in January.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| Ancelotti asked the board for reinforcements in the ST position but the response was negative. 🎖️| Ancelotti asked the board for reinforcements in the ST position but the response was negative. @relevo 🚨🎖️| Ancelotti asked the board for reinforcements in the ST position but the response was negative. @relevo

They recently announced the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras. However, the 16-year-old will only be able to join the club after two years.

The Spanish giants have also been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, but will likely try to pursue them next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti on his Real Madrid future

The Italian manager has been linked with the Brazil job after Tite stepped down following their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit in the quarter-finals.

However, Ancelotti has stressed that he wants to see out his contract at Real Madrid, which expires in the summer of 2024. Speaking on Rai Radio 1 Show, he said:

"I don't know what the future holds for me, I live day by day. For the moment, I'm happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. There will be time to think about my future. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move."

Ancelotti returned to the Spanish club last summer and led them to the La Liga, Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana treble.

Los Blancos currently sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Barcelona. They will face Valladolid away on December 30.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| Ancelotti is attracted by the Brazil job but as long as Real Madrid want him to stay, he will. 🎖️| Ancelotti is attracted by the Brazil job but as long as Real Madrid want him to stay, he will. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖️| Ancelotti is attracted by the Brazil job but as long as Real Madrid want him to stay, he will. @MarioCortegana

Poll : 0 votes