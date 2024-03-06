Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti facing five-year prison sentence due to alleged tax fraud worth €1 million: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could reportedly face up to five years in jail after he was accused of tax evasion to the tune of €1 million. As per GOAL, the Italian manager has received the news as he prepares for his side to take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea manager Ancelotti is in his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, having been in charge of the club ten years ago. He enjoyed great success in his first spell, ending the club's 12-year wait for La Decima, a tenth UEFA Champions League crown.

The Spanish authorities have revealed that Carlo Ancelotti is facing charges of tax fraud, having declared his earnings as Real Madrid manager in 2014 and 2015, only. He failed to pay tax on his image rights during the same years, instead transferring the money to Vapia Limited.

The amounts in contention are €386,361 in 2014 and €675,718 in 2015, and the Spanish Prosecutor's Office has advised that he receive a jail term of four years and nine months. Ancelotti will face further investigation into the matter before he is officially required to respond to the charge.

Carlo Ancelotti has joined a long list of football professionals who have been charged by the Spanish Prosecutor's Office, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso also once faced similar charges but was acquitted by a competent legal body.

Ancelotti has been accused of setting up a confusing chain of companies to avoid paying his taxes in full. The 64-year-old is one of the most successful managers in football history, having won titles in Spain, Italy, England, France and Germany.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham faces ban after Valencia draw

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to spend the next two games watching from the sidelines after receiving a two-match suspension. The 20-year-old was shown a straight red card by referee Gil Manzano after the 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Mestalla.

Real Madrid came from two goals down to play out a 2-2 draw away from home against Valencia but there was a moment of controversy with virtually the last kick of the game. The Englishman headed home what looked like a winner, only to realize that the referee's final whistle had gone.

Bellingham remonstrated angrily with the official, earning a red card for his reaction. He will now miss Los Blancos' league games against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.