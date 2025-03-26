Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to hold talks with national team over manager role after Club World Cup: Reports

Brazil have reportedly resumed negotiations with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti regarding the national team post. According to Brazilian outlet Ge Globo (via Madrid Xtra on X), discussions are expected to continue seriously after the Club World Cup in June. This comes on the heels of the Selecao's 4-1 loss to Argentina on March 25, which has only added pressure to current coach Dorival Junior.

Ad

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) notably made Ancelotti their primary target for the role in 2023. Back then, former CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues personally approached the Italian coach, and Ancelotti later admitted that he had been in talks about the job. He said (via Football Espana):

“The truth is, everyone knows it, I had contacts with the former president of the CBF, who was Ednaldo Rodrigues. I want to thank him for his interest. It was an honour, it made me very proud.

Ad

Trending

“It was always clear that it depended on my situation at Real Madrid. I want it to be clear, this was my first option. Ednaldo Rodrigues is now no longer president. He showed me a lot of affection, I have to thank him for that, but it ended as I wanted it to – staying here.”

Ad

There was serious interest from Brazil but he opted to stay with Real Madrid, signing a contract extension until June 2026. Now, with Brazil floundering under Dorival Junior, Ancelotti’s name has re-emerged.

The Italian has, however, reportedly requested all discussions be paused until after the Club World Cup in June. It perhaps implies that he is firmly committed to his job at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid extend Raul Asencio’s contract until 2029 with €100m release clause

Real Madrid have tied up the long-term future of Raul Asencio with a new deal that will see the defender remain at the club until 2029 (via Football Espana). His release clause has also been doubled to €100 million under the new deal, reinforcing his importance to the squad.

Ad

The 22-year-old has fought his way into the headlines this season, taking advantage of opportunities created by a spate of injuries to Madrid’s defense. Not initially considered the best option to come up from Castilla, the young center-back answered the call at the right moment and has since solidified his role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

He has played 29 times since making his senior debut in November and has shown his worth at the highest level. For Asencio, the renewal also brings a big financial boost. He will take home €6.2 million next season and earn an annual wage of €9 million towards the end of his contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback