Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes decision on future amid rumored interest from Brazilian Football Federation

Italian tactician Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season. Ancelotti's second stint with Los Blancos began in 2021. His first spell lasted from 2013 to 2015.

Carlo Ancelotti has won 15 titles with Real Madrid, becoming the most successful manager in the club's history. His notable achievements include three Champions League titles, including the much-awaited La Decima (10th title) in 2013. Further, he led Los Blancos to two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey, and two Supercopas de Espana. He has recorded 233 wins in 323 games for the Spanish giants.

In December 2023, Ancelotti renewed his contract with Real Madrid with his services secured until June 2026. However, the Italian manager has faced scrutiny for Los Merengues' comparatively poor start to the season and their disappointing performances in both El Clasicos.

According to Spanish radio network Onda Cero (via Madrid Zone), Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. He will not change his decision even if Los Blancos win more trophies this season. However, he is not contemplating retirement as of now and would prefer to take up a new challenge in another country.

The report further claims that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is in pole position to replace Ancelotti if the latter departs the club this summer. It is worth noting that Ancelotti was linked to the Brazil national team in 2023 when he renewed his contract at the Bernabeu. With Dorival Junior at the helm of the Selecao now, it remains to be seen if Ancelotti is further linked to the team.

"I'm grateful for the interest" - Carlo Ancelotti opens up on talks with Brazil national team after Real Madrid contract renewal

Speaking to reporters after his contract renewal with Real Madrid in December 2023, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the Brazil national team's interest in signing him. He said (via GOAL):

"The reality is what everyone knows. I had contact with the [now former] president of the Brazilian federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues. I want to thank him for his affection and interest, it made me very proud, but what's clear to everyone is it depends on my situation at Real Madrid."

Ancelotti continued:

"I'm grateful for the interest but in the end, it turned out how I wanted: staying here. It's exciting to think about, but I don't know if the Brazil national team will want me in 2026."

With stalwarts like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham, Carlo Ancelotti has a fair chance of leading Los Blancos to more titles this season. They have already won two trophies this season - the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

