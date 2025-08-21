Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso considering a position change for Trent Alexander-Arnold to accommodate veteran star in starting XI: Reports

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly considering moving Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield. He is looking to bring Dani Carvajal back into the starting XI.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold joined Los Blancos from Liverpool in the summer ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. He helped them reach the semi-finals, where they lost against Paris Saint-Germain. He also started against Osasuna in their LaLiga 2025-26 opener at home on August 19.

He completed 57/64 passes, made one key pass, won 0/2 duels, and delivered 1/7 accurate crosses, as per SofaScore. He was subbed off in the 68th minute for Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid won 1-0.

Ad

Trending

Carvajal suffered an ACL injury in October 2024 and returned during the Club World Cup this summer. As per Defensa Central, Xabi Alonso is now considering moving Alexander-Arnold into midfield to accommodate the Spaniard at right-back.

Alonso and the club hierarchy remain confident in Alexander-Arnold's abilities. However, they want to give him time to grow into the role. The Englishman will next be in action with Real Madrid against Oviedo away in LaLiga on Sunday, August 24.

Ad

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold's evolving position

Known for his passing and crossing abilities, Trent Alexander-Arnold has previously played in midfield for both Liverpool and England. New Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel has played him as a central midfielder.

While speaking to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp spoke about Alexander-Arnold's evolving position. He said on Between The Lines on TNT Sports:

Ad

“He was ready for it. It gives him much more freedom. Being an eight or six, he will play there eventually, it will happen, but is it a position he has to play all the time or is it better he can demand a game from the right-back position then drop into midfield and on the wing, this kind of freedom?"

Ad

"And then in the end being in the centre in a lot of moments and being in charge of the game from there, together with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] or whoever. There are so many benefits."

Klopp added:

“As a team we were not ready in the past and Trent wasn’t ready. We thought last year in a bad moment for us that’s time to change something big and we did and it worked out. Trent enjoys it. I think he is quite happy with the position and how he can interpret it. I am very happy with it. It’s good fun for a coach to see how the door opens up if you give a player a bit more freedom here.”

Alexander-Arnold has notably made two assists in six appearances for Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More