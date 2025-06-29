Real Madrid breakout star Gonzalo Garcia makes decision regarding future amid exit rumors: Reports

Gonzalo Garcia will stay at Real Madrid following his performance in the FIFA Club World Cup, according to The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana (via Madrid Universal). The Spanish forward was expected to leave the LaLiga giants this summer due to a lack of opportunities.

Ad

However, Garcia has contributed two goals and one assist in three appearances for Xabi Alonso's side in the United States. He has showcased his offensive abilities in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. His breakout campaign in the Club World Cup has helped the Spaniard change his decision to leave Santiago Bernabeu.

Mario Cortegana reported (via NY Times):

"I'm almost sure he'll stay at Real Madrid this summer."

Ad

Trending

The 21-year-old could also become Los Blancos' first-choice replacement for Kylian Mbappe over Brazilian attacker Endrick. The latter also suffered for minutes under former boss Carlo Ancelotti. However, Garcia would have to compete against the former Palmeiras forward for his place on Xabi Alonso's side.

Coming from Los Blancos' academy, Gonzalo Garcia has been a part of the club since 2014. He naturally plays as a number 9 but can also feature as a winger or a second striker. Last season, he scored 25 goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla in Primera Federacion. He has also played nine games for the senior team, bagging three goals and two assists.

Ad

Jude Bellingham lauds Xabi Alonso ahead of Real Madrid's Club World Cup knockout game

English midfielder Jude Belligham has lauded new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday.

The Englishman praised the former Bayer Leverkusen manager for his energy and stated that he's very active during the training, which helps the players improve. Bellingham told Los Blancos' reporters ahead of their Round of 16 fixture in the United States (via Managing Madrid):

Ad

"Xabi is a very nice person, he has a great way of talking to the players. For me, the thing that attracts me about him is his energy towards football. He is very active. He is moving, and he gets involved so he can see and feel the game better. When you see a coach like that, you feel drawn to his energy."

The LaLiga giants were drawn in Group H at the Club World Cup alongside Al-Hilal, Red Bull Salzburg, and Pachuca. They topped the group with seven points, winning two games and drawing one. Madrid will face Juventus in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, July 1, at the Hard Rock Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More