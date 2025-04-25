Real Madrid to cancel press conference and training session after RFEF's referee decision for Copa Del Rey final: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to cancel their press conference and training session after the RFEF's referee decision for the Copa del Rey final. All official activities ahead of the clash against Barcelona are not expected to take place, as they protest the referee choices from the Spanish Football Federation.
According to Marca (via Fabrizio Romano), Los Blancos have no intentions of participating in the traditional gala dinner that would have included delegates from Barcelona. These decisions have come in reaction to comments by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who is set to officiate the Copa del Rey final.
De Burgos Bengoetxea revealed in a press conference that his son had been bullied at school, following a video from Real Madrid TV, which criticized his officiating. The referee said (via GOAL):
"When your child goes to school and is told his father is a 'thief' and comes home crying, it's really tough. What I'm doing is trying to educate my son, to tell him that his father is honest, that he makes mistakes like any other athlete.
"It's a real pain, and I wouldn't recommend it to anyone. The day I leave here, I want my son to be proud of what his father was and what refereeing is, which has given us so many values."
Real Madrid have now insisted that the RFEF must change the referee for the Copa del Rey final, due to fears of impartiality. The RFEF rejected their request, which has led to Los Blancos' boycott of the traditional events that happen before the final.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti dismisses speculation about his future
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed concerns and speculation surrounding his future. This comes after Los Blancos crashed out of the UEFA Champions League spectacularly, following a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.
On the domestic front, they have already lost the Supercopa de Espana, while they trail Barcelona with four points in the race for the La Liga title. Questions have been raised about Carlo Ancelotti's future, especially after these troubling results. However, he has insisted that the concerns are unfounded, telling the press (via BBC):
"The club is aware that it has been a more complicated year than last year. Together we manage the difficulties. The honeymoon continues. I'm very happy, very happy, with a lot of pressure, but that's how it always is.
"You see success very close and it's normal for stress to increase, but stress is fuel for me, it doesn't bother me, it gives me more energy to think about more things. As long as I continue to get up in the morning, everything is fine."
Real Madrid now have to take on Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final this weekend (April 25). If they fail to win the trophy, it will only increase the rumors surrounding Ancelotti's exit from Valdebebas.