Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos prefers Manchester United move to Paris Saint-Germain - Reports

According to The Mirror, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos would prefer a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be in the running to secure his signature.

The Spanish defender is hailed as one of the greatest footballers of his generation and could well leave the club at the end of the season, having entered the final six months of his current deal. Real Madrid have offered him a new contract, but Ramos is reportedly unwilling to accept it, as clubs across the continent look to snap him up on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old has won everything there is to win for club and country and is sure to retire as an all-time great. Real Madrid would love to retain their talismanic skipper, but reports suggest that they are no closer to agreeing a deal with him as things stand.

Manchester United's interest in the defender is well documented, with the Red Devils making an offer for him a few years ago. However, Ramos opted to renew his contract with Real Madrid at the time and went on to win the four UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns in the years that followed.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to add the veteran defender to his squad at the end of the season.

Real Madrid captain prefers Premier League move; Manchester United credited with an interest

C.A. Osasuna v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could do well with a player like Ramos, with Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof blowing hot and cold alongside Harry Maguire this season. However, Manchester United are likely to target someone younger, with the likes of Jule Kounde and Dayot Upamecano linked with the club in recent weeks.

Real Madrid are expected to make another offer to renew Ramos' contract and it remains to be seen if he commits his future to Los Blancos in the coming months.

Also Read: Fabinho could return for Manchester City clash, confirms Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp