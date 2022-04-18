Real Madrid closing in on re-signing 22-year-old player - Reports 

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are considering bringing back left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano this summer, a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via the thehardtackle) has claimed.

Los Blancos currently have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as their first-team left-back options. Castilla starlet Miguel Gutierrez has also featured sporadically to provide width in the absence of the aforementioned duo. However, with Marcelo’s contract running out in the summer and the club considering a loan spell for Gutierrez, Madrid could do with a natural left-back.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Fran García is very close to returning to Real Madrid. The club is ready to buy him back from Rayo. Fran García is very close to returning to Real Madrid. The club is ready to buy him back from Rayo. @jfelixdiaz 🚨🇪🇸 Fran García is very close to returning to Real Madrid. The club is ready to buy him back from Rayo. @jfelixdiaz https://t.co/lkC5GYHgAg

As per the report, the Whites have decided to give one of their old players a shot and are thinking of re-signing Garcia. The 22-year-old, who rose through Los Blancos’ youth system, joined Rayo Vallecano permanently last season. He has since emerged as an important player for Rayo, appearing in 28 La Liga games this season and scoring a goal.

The two clubs are reportedly already in talks about the possibility of a summer transfer. Thanks to a clause in Garcia’s contract, Real Madrid will only need to pay 50 percent of the transfer fee if a deal is agreed upon. This makes the move a lot more financially viable for Los Blancos, as it would give them more funds for high-profile players.

The decision could ultimately boil down to Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. If the manager sees him as a viable deputy to Mendy, the deal could be wrapped up in the opening weeks of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid become the first team to beat Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Carlo Ancelotti’s league leaders made the trip to Andalusia for their matchday 32 clash against Sevilla on Sunday night (17 April). Courtesy of some shoddy defending, the Whites found themselves 2-0 down even before the half-hour mark, with all their stars struggling to find rhythm.

In the second half, however, the 34-time La Liga winners came out all guns blazing and pulled one back through Rodrygo in the 50th minute. Centre-back Nacho struck the second goal in the 82nd minute to level the scoreline, setting up a grandstand finale. Two minutes into added time, Karim Benzema scored his 25th La Liga goal of the season to help his team nick a crucial win.

REAL MADRID PULL OFF THE COMEBACK WHO ELSE BUT KING BENZEMA!!REAL MADRID PULL OFF THE COMEBACK WHO ELSE BUT KING BENZEMA!! REAL MADRID PULL OFF THE COMEBACK 🔥🔥 https://t.co/ifVeYMLJn4

Following the win, Real Madrid have become the first team this season to beat Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla in their own backyard. The victory leaves Madrid at the top with 75 points. They need a maximum of 10 points in the next six games to seal their 35th Spanish top-flight title.

