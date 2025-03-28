Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's trial date set for potential 4-year prison sentence in Spain: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to face trial on Wednesday, April 2, in a defrauding case, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Italian manager is accused of deceiving the Treasury of €1m and could be handed a four-year-and-nine-month-long prison sentence.

Ad

The Provincial Court of Madrid has set the date for the hearing, with the prosecution asking for four years and nine months of prison time. Ancelotti is accused of duping the public treasury a total of €1,062,079, which includes €386,361 in 2014 and €675718 in 2015.

The Italian's tax debt of up to €1,217,958.24, including surcharge and interest, was also seized by the Tax Agency. The prosecutor's office says that Ancelotti didn't hide his earnings corresponding to image rights, but claimed to have transferred them to other entities. However, the Public Prosecutor's office is unconvinced by the argument, as per the aforementioned report.

Ad

Trending

The Italian joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for his first stint. He spent two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, but the league title eluded him.

Carlo Ancelotti returned for his second stint in 2021 and has been with Los Blancos since. He has found tremendous success with the LaLiga giants in his second stint, winning the league and the Champions League twice, among multiple other trophies. The Italian is the most successful manager in Real Madrid's history, with 15 trophies to his name.

Ad

Will Carlo Ancelotti leave Real Madrid this summer?

Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil rekindled their interest in Carlo Ancelotti following their demoralizing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Argentina earlier this week, according to GE Globo. The Italian's contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of next season, and his future remains uncertain.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have zeroed in on Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's successor. The Spanish manager has been outstanding since taking charge of Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga last season.

The LaLiga giants reportedly believe that he is the ideal man to take over from Ancelotti. Brazil, meanwhile, have had their eyes on the Italian for a while and have reportedly previously failed to convince him to take over.

However, the South American side have reopened talks with the veteran manager and want him to take over before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While Ancelotti wasn't previously too keen on leaving Real Madrid, the odds are reportedly in O Selecao's favour at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback