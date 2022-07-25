Real Madrid consider banishing 28-year-old from squad as he continues to reject offers to leave: Reports

Real Madrid are considering banishing striker Mariano Diaz from their squad as the player continues to reject offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, as per El Nacional.

Diaz, 28, has found game time hard to come by during his time at the Bernabeu, failing to develop into Karim Benzema's successor. The Dominican has made 73 appearances for Los Blancos during his career, scoring 12 goals.

Last season, he managed just 11 appearances, scoring just one goal with an assist.

Reports suggest Real Madrid have grown impatient with the lack of form shown by the striker and are looking to cut their losses on the forward this summer.

The La Liga champions are reportedly putting pressure on Diaz to depart, with the Dominican having rejected offers to leave thus far.

Diaz's lack of negotiation could lead to the striker being banished from the squad. Madrid are also considering telling the striker he will not play another minute at the club.

Diaz returned to Madrid from Ligue 1 side Lyon back in 2018 for €22.8 million, having impressed in his season at the Groupama Stadium. He managed 21 goals in 48 appearances for Lyon and Madrid soon brought him back to Spanish shores.

But his return has been hugely unsuccessful and it now seems the Galacticos want rid of their out-of-favor striker.

Real Madrid considering signing a new striker

Karim Benzema may get a new strike partner

Whether Mariano Diaz leaves Real Madrid this summer remains to be seen, but Carlo Ancelotti's side appear to be considering a new striker.

The goalscoring burden at the Bernabeu fell heavily on Karim Benzema throughout last season.

The 34-year-old has flourished with 44 goals in 46 appearances and is the frontrunner to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or. But the French star cannot be expected to continue to lead the line for too much longer as he is at the back end of his career.

Luka Jovic has left the club and joined Serie A side Fiorentina on a free transfer. Borja Mayoral is set to seal an exit soon as well.

The aforementioned report claims that Madrid are looking at striker options to reinforce their attack. Names include Espanyol's Raúl de Tomás, OGC Nice's Amine Gouiri, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak.

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with his squad but if necessary a new striker may come through the door.

Diaz's potential exit could pave the way for one of those four strikers to arrive this summer, although Madrid will likely not want to shell out a huge sum.

