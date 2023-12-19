Real Madrid consider loan move for Manchester United star amid injury crisis: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a loan move for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. The French center-back has previously played for the Los Blancos and could make a return to the Spanish capital in the 2024 January transfer market.

Madrid Xtra updated two tweets on X, claiming that Real Madrid are looking for a loan option for a new center-back and Varane is one option being considered.

Los Blancos are currently short-handed when it comes to defenders after losing David Alaba on December 18 to a cruciate ligament tear. A return date has not been announced for the Austrian defender. Real Madrid had already lost Eder Miliato at the beginning of the season.

As for Varane, he has fallen the pecking order at Old Trafford this season. He did recently put in an impressive display in United's 0-0 draw at Anfield against Liverpool. However, general rumors have suggested that manager Erik ten Hag is open to moving on the French defender, who turned 30 this year.

Varane has made a total of 14 appearances this season, collecting a paltry 825 minutes on the pitch. Real Madrid, as per the report, could look to bring him back to the club he first joined back in 2011 before leaving for United a decade later.

Manchester United have defensive struggles of their own to address

Manchester United have had an inconsistent season with injuries adding to their woes. Clutch center-back Lisandro Martinez has been out for months and is not scheduled to return anytime soon.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, and Luke Shaw have all been sidelined at various points this season. Veteran defender Jonny Evans and Varane, himself, have both spent time on the treatment table. Manchester United's latest injury woe came in their last Champions League clash, when in-form defender Harry Maguire, had to be subbed off with an injury.

Going into the congested fixtures in the months ahead, Erik ten Hag will want his bench to stay strong. It might push the Dutch boss to track back on his reported thoughts to move Varane on from the club in January.