Real Madrid consider making a move for 30-year-old Liverpool superstar - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to join the race to sign Liverpool star Sadio Mane, with the forward seemingly on the brink of an Anfield exit.

Mane, 30, was part of the Liverpool side that lost 1-0 to Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28.

Following the match, it was reported by Diario AS (via Mirror) that the Senegalese forward told teammates he would be leaving the Reds this summer.

Mane has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to L'Equipe (via Express), the 30-year-old is close to agreeing a £25 million move to the Allianz Arena.

However, Real Madrid appear to have come into the equation with BILD reporting that the La Liga champions are considering making a move for Mane.

Mane was previously tracked by Los Blancos, with former manager Zinedine Zidane having pushed for the side to target the Senegalese star in 2020.

The Liverpool forward has had a phenomenal season for both club and country, asserting himself as one of Europe's top players.

Mane has made 51 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 23 goals and contributing 5 assists.

He was integral to the side's race towards an unprecedented quadruple that ended with a Carabao Cup and an FA Cup success.

For the Senegalese national side, Mane won the African Cup of Nations in February before going on to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Are Real Madrid targeting Liverpool star Sadio Mane following Kylian Mbappe's rejection?

Sadio Mane (front) may be viewed as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid were widely expected to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer with his contract expiring.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have long coveted the French forward who had made his desire clear to join the La Liga giants.

However, PSG made a last-ditch approach to tie their star man down to a new deal.

The Parisians offered Mbappe a new three-year deal worth in the region of £100 million with a monthly salary £4 million.

Mbappe accepted the contract, ending Madrid's pursuit of the forward.

Hence, Los Blancos are still on the lookout for their next 'galactico'.

That could come in the form of Mane, who has been in the running for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award this year for his remarkable campaign.

Real Madrid will face stern competition from Bayern, however, who seem eager to take Mane to the Bundesliga.

