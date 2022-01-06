Real Madrid consider move for €30 million-rated La Liga midfielder: Reports

According to reports, Real Madrid are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet. The 21-year-old midfielder is valued at €30 million by Bilbao.

The Spaniard made headlines just a couple of days ago when he scored a hat-trick in Athletic Bilbao's 3-1 win over Osasuna in La Liga. He made his La Liga debut in 2019 coming through Bilbao's youth ranks. Since then, Sancet has made 57 appearances in the league, scoring seven goals and assisting six more.

At 21 years and 253 days, Oihan Sancet has become the youngest player to score a hat-trick for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga in the 21st century and the first player born in 2000 or later to do so for any team in the competition.

Real Madrid are monitoring Oihan Sancet for multiple reasons. He can play as an attacking midfielder or a second striker. With the likes of Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic reportedly on their way out, Sancet could fit in that role alongside Karim Benzema. He could also function as a midfielder to replace the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos if need be.

Los Blancos haven't made an official offer yet for the Spaniard. However, if he keeps on progressing in the same manner, it won't be long before the Spanish giants pay the €30 million for him.

Real Madrid looking to get back to winning ways in La Liga against Valencia

Real Madrid were at the end of a shock 1-0 defeat against Getafe in La Liga in their first match of 2022. This means their lead at the top of the table is five points above second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Enes Ünal is the first Getafe player to score vs. Real Madrid since Francisco Portillo in March 2018, ending a run of six games without a goal against them. The first LaLiga goal of 2022.





Los Blancos came back strong from that defeat in the Round of 32 in the Copa del Rey, beating Alcoyano 3-1 on Wednesday.

They will now look to carry their momentum into the game against Valencia on Saturday in La Liga. Valencia have won three out of their last five matches, losing and drawing one each. Hence, it won't be an easy fixture for Real Madrid.

After Valencia at the weekend, an El Clasico awaits the Merengues in the Supercopa de Espana. Although Barcelona have struggled this season, a shot at a trophy and a new player in Ferran Torres could stir them up. The much-anticipated clash will take place in Camp Nou on January 13.

