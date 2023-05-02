Real Madrid consider offloading superstar who does not offer the security he once provided to the team on the pitch: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are considering selling David Alaba. The Austrian defender has reportedly failed to provide the security to the back line that he once did. Given his drop in performances and troublesome injury record, Los Blancos are evaluating options to offload Alaba.

Alaba arrived at the club in 2021 as a replacement for longtime club-captain Sergio Ramos. Since joining the Madrid giants, Alaba has made 80 appearances for the club.

However, his time in the Spanish capital has been plagued by injuries. The former Bayern Munich defender is currently nursing an injury. He has made 34 appearances across competitions this season.

Alaba was once considered untouchable under Carlo Ancelotti. However, the situation has since changed and Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao are now Real Madrid's first-choice centre-backs.

The club believed that Rudiger's summer arrival from Chelsea would provide the player with the necessary competition and stimulate his performances. However, that hasn't quite been the case. Alaba is contracted to the Spanish club until 2026.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his team selection ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid are set to face Real Sociedad in La Liga on Tuesday, May 2. Los Blancos have a busy schedule ahead as they will play Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, May 6. Next week, they will face Manchester City in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final in Madrid.

Hence, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his team against Real Sociedad and give key players some rest. However, the Italian manager claimed he would field the strongest possible XI. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against the Basque club, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's a demanding game because we're playing against a good team. We have some injuries and some can't play because they are suspended. It's going to be a tough game. The schedule doesn't make sense, but it's what we have to do. We travel to San Sebastian with all the desire in the world to play a good game."

Los Blancos have 68 points from 32 games and trail league leaders Barcelona by 11 points. While it will be difficult for them to win La Liga this season, Ancelotti wants his team to compete until the last moment.

