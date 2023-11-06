Real Madrid consider selling Brazilian duo due to completely different reasons - Reports 

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are keen on selling Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Reinier.

Rodrygo, a constant presence in the team's attack in the recent past, has struggled for form this season. The Brazilian has made 15 appearances this term, scoring two goals and providing one assist across competitions.

He came on as a substitute during Los Blancos' goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga on Sunday, November 5. The 22-year-old, however, was unable to inspire his team to a win.

According to the aforementioned report, the message to Rodrygo is clear. The club want him to improve or he could be shipped off next season. Since his 2019 move to Real Madrid, Rodrygo has so far made 180 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 39 goals and providing 33 assists.

The Brazilian is contracted until the end of the 2027-28 season and according to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €100 million.

The reason for the Madrid giants wanting to sell Reinier, though, is completely different. The 21-year-old has shown impressive form in his loan spell at Serie A club Frosinone this season. According to Todo Fichajes, Los Blancos are reportedly looking for the highest bidder to sell Reinier, potentially in January.

Reinier has never made a senior appearance for the Spanish giants. He is not deemed as a needed addition to the team, hence, the club feel selling Reinier is the best option.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the draw against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid had a frustrating outing during their goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite having 64% possession and five shots on target, they failed to break the deadlock.

Speaking to the media after the game, Carlo Ancelotti suggested that the team were disappointed with the result but not with their performance. Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

"We're disappointed with the result, not with the game. You win games you don't deserve to win and sometimes you don't win games you do deserve to win. This was a game we deserved to win. We've had other games that we didn't deserve to win."

He added:

We're in the fight for La Liga and we're doing very well in the Champions League. There's no need for drama, but rather confidence in the things we're doing well, like today, as we didn't do things wrong against Rayo Vallecano."

Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga with 29 points from 12 matches. They are trailing surprise league leaders Girona by two points at the moment. Ancelotti's side will next play SC Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.