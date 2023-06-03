Real Madrid consider terminating forward’s contract with the club: Reports

According to Relevo, Real Madrid are considering terminating Eden Hazard's contract. The Belgian attacker has been a bit part player for Los Blancos since his 2019 move from Chelsea.

He has made only 76 appearances for the La Liga club so far, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. Hazard has made only 10 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

His current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. And despite not getting game time, Hazard is reportedly looking to run out his current deal.

However, Rellevo reported that Real Madrid are looking to terminate the player's contract. According to Cadena SER, Los Blancos were looking to use the 32-year-old as part of a swap deal for bringing Harry Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu. The recent report, though, could mean that Hazard will be shown the exit door at the end of the season.

Real Madrid will play Athletic Bilbao in their final league game of the season

Real Madrid are set to play Athletic Bilbao in their final league match of the season. A win can secure a second-place finish for Los Blancos ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti's side won the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup this season. The Italian is keen to end the season on a good note and said ahead of the Bilbao clash (via Real Madrid's website):

“I'd like to finish the season well. We have the challenge of ending the league in second place, which isn't what we wanted at the start of the season, but we want to see off our fans in the best possible way.”

Ancelotti added:

“The team’s in good shape, everyone's ready to play. Mariano won't be able to start the game, but the rest of the squad is available. We want to finish this season strongly, have a rest and prepare for next season. There are players here who are under contract and others who are due to finish theirs. We're going to have a slightly different squad next season, but it'll be a competitive squad that excites me a lot.”

Real Madrid were unable to perform at their best in La Liga this season and were also eliminated from the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Whether the Madrid giants can make a return to form under Ancelotti next season remains to be seen.

