Real Madrid considered a move for Liverpool's Darwin Nunez before signing 20-year-old star last summer - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly looked at making a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez last summer before deciding to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Los Blancos spent around €103 million to sign the English midfielder, who has been a hit since joining the club.

For the first time in over 20 years, Real Madrid were left without a specialist number nine in their squad after Karim Benzema left in the summer. The French striker received an offer from Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad and decided to move to the oil-rich country.

Los Blancos were torn in two minds, whether to sign a big-money striker or spend heavily to sign midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Manchester City. The Spanish giants considered several names, one of which was Darwin Nunez, for the position, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nunez had endured a mixed debut (2022-23) season in English football with Liverpool, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 42 across competitions. His performances were not the most eye-catching, but Los Blancos identified his potential.

However, Real Madrid decided against signing him, choosing instead to spend the money on Bellingham, whose stocks have skyrocketed since then. The 20-year-old has already scored 20 goals and provided six assists in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season.

Nunez, on the other hand, is also having a very good season with the Reds, helping them reach the Premier League's summit. He has contributed nine goals and seven assists in 24 league appearances.

The Merengues were content to sign veteran striker Joselu on loan from second-division side Espanyol with a view to making the move permanent. They are also likely to add the quality of Kylian Mbappe to the frontline in the summer, as per Romano.

Toni Kroos' decision gives Real Madrid hope of continued relation

Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos announced on Thursday (February 22) his return to the fold of the Germany national team starting next month. The 34-year-old had retired from international football shortly after Euro 2020 but is set to return.

Kroos intends to play in the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany after discussions with manager Julian Nagelsmann. The midfielder has made 106 appearances for Germany, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists.

His return could perhaps indicate that he may be willing to play on beyond the 2023-24 season even at the club level. Real Madrid are unsure of his plans for the future, with Kroos' contract set to run out in the summer. He has often spoken about retirement, but Los Blancos may now look to offer him another contract after this season.