Real Madrid considering €35 million-rated striker as potential backup for Karim Benzema next season: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Getafe striker Enes Unal as a backup for Karim Benzema for the 2023-24 season.

Unal, 25, has established himself as a starting option for Getafe since arriving from Villarreal for a fee in the region of €9 million in 2020. He has helped his club avoid relegation in back-to-back La Liga seasons, guiding them to two consecutive 15th-placed finishes in the table.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid have added Unal to their shortlist of potential summer arrivals due to his clinical performances for Getafe of late. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen to sign him as a backup option for Benzema, who is considered to be in the twilight of his illustrious career.

Unal, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, is currently valued at around €35 million. Considering his affordable fee, the La Liga champions' board have prioritized his signing over other exorbitant options such as Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

Should the former Manchester City man secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he will be able to feature in plenty of matches. Both Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are expected to depart soon.

A right-footed poacher blessed with heading and finishing, the 31-cap Turkey star has been in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored 14 goals and contributed five assists in 29 games so far.

Overall, he has netted 35 times in 95 matches for Getafe so far.

Luka Modric comments on his Real Madrid future amid transfer interest from Al-Nassr

Speaking at a national team press conference, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric addressed his future at the club amid a host of rumors linking him with a transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. He elaborated:

"Everyone keeps asking me the same questions, I think I'm getting bored delivering the same answers. You know my wish and my hope and that is to stay at Real Madrid. I know you all have to write some stuff and I can't do anything about that, but I've said it a hundred times and I will repeat it again. I want to stay at Real Madrid."

Modric, 37, has been a hot topic of speculation of late as his current contract is set to expire this summer. He has featured in 473 matches for Los Blancos, lifting a staggering 22 trophies in the process.

