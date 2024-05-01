Real Madrid considering making offer to extend veteran star's contract - Reports

Real Madrid are considering making an offer to extend Luka Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to reports. Modric's current contract with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season.

Despite his age, the 38-year-old has been an important part of Real Madrid's squad this season, making 28 La Liga appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

According to Cadena SER, the extension will be another one-year deal, like the one he signed last year.

Modric has been linked with an exit from the Spanish capital this season, but as per the aforementioned report, he could be set to extend his 12-year stay at the club.

Los Blancos fans will certainly be pleased if Modric stays on for another year as the legendary midfielder has been impressive with his output across all competitions. He would also be vital in mentoring the club's younger midfielders before he eventually bows out.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti explains Jude Bellingham's poor performance after Bayern Munich draw

In the post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti discussed Jude Bellingham’s performance against Bayern Munich in their Champions League semifinal first leg. The Englishman has been brilliant in his debut season for Los Blancos, scoring 21 goals from midfield. However, the Bavarians were able to keep him quiet till he was subbed off around the hour mark.

Speaking about Bellingham’s performance after the match, Ancelotti said (via The Guardian):

“Bellingham was just tired. He couldn’t continue any more. I have enough good players on the bench. He will get back to his best performance. I think he was injured, which affected him, but today he wasn’t at his best. He will be back, for sure, and on Wednesday he will be at 100% again.”

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. They will lock horns in Spain for the second leg on May 8. Los Blancos will hope the Santiago Bernabeu will have the atmosphere they need to help send them to the final.

Ancelotti, who has managed both sides, will have his eye set on an unprecedented fifth Champions League crown this season. With La Liga seemingly wrapped up, the legendary Italian manager looks set to extend his record as one of the greatest managers of all time.