Real Madrid considering move for 29-year-old England star - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane next summer.

Los Blancos' talisman Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or after his prolific performances last campaign. He registered 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games, helping them win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.

However, the 34-year-old has faced several injuries this season and has played just 12 matches across competitions. An injury also saw Benzema having to drop out of France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hence, as per Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to bring in a new striker in the summer and have many names on their list. They include Rafael Leao, Youssoufa Moukoko, Timo Werner, and more.

However, one name prominently on their list is Kane. The England captain's contract with Tottenham expires in 2024. He has scored 261 goals for the club in 468 games, assisting 62 others.

The 29-year-old striker, despite all his prolific goalscoring, hasn't won a single trophy yet. Hence, he could look to make a move next summer in that pursuit.

Kane has also started the current season well, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 22 games.

As per the Fichajes report, Real Madrid are interested in bringing in Erling Haaland from Manchester City in 2024. However, with Benzema's injury issues, they want to sign someone next summer and could make a move for Kane.

Los Blancos have had an interest in the Tottenham man for a long time.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could return to France's FIFA World Cup squad

In a surprising turn of events, Benzema could perhaps make it back to the French squad for the ongoing Qatar showdown.

As per RMC Sport (via GOAL), if the Real Madrid man can recover and be fit in time, Didier Deschamps can recall him to his squad. Benzema is still officially registered for the tournament despite having to pull out at the last minute.

The French striker was expected to return to training for Real Madrid but this renewed hope could see him feature for Les Bleus for his final World Cup.

France have already qualified for the Round of 16 of the tournament, having won their opening two games. Olivier Giroud, in Benzema's absence, has done well as he scored twice in their 4-1 win over Australia on November 22.

Hence, it is unlikely that Deschamps would recall Benzema, especially if he is not a 100% fit.

