Real Madrid considering move for Liverpool target - Reports

Real Madrid have rekindled their interest in signing German midfielder Florian Neuhaus, who is also wanted by Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle).

Neuhaus has been linked with numerous European clubs, with both Real Madrid and Liverpool showing brief interest in signing the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder. However, the move never materialized in the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

However, according to Fichajes, Los Blancos have reignited their interest in Neuhaus as per the wishes of manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is a huge admirer of Neuhaus and would love to get him into the Real Madrid setup sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid, however, did bring in a new midfielder over the summer. Los Blancos have signed Eduardo Camavinga from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais at the end of the transfer window. However, they are keen to add yet another central midfielder to their ranks.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were also linked with a move for Neuhaus. However, Jurgen Klopp decided to show trust in young midfield starlet Harvey Elliott instead of signing a new player.

Apart from Liverpool and Real Madrid, other European giants including Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also rumored to be interested in the 24-year-old German midfielder. It is looking highly likely that Neuhaus, who is currently valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt, will move in the summer of 2022.

Real Madrid and Liverpool need midfield reinforcements sooner rather than later

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are in dire need of reinforcing their midfield sooner rather than later.

The Reds still haven't replaced Georginio Wijnaldum, who decided to leave Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. They put their faith in Harvey Elliott, who will be out of action for the majority of the season due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, reliant midfielder James Milner is 35 years old and will need replacing very soon.

SB @Realmadridplace The average age of the midfield that Ancelotti played with yesterday is 22 years old, 10 years less in relation to the midfield when it consists of Modric-Casemiro-Kroos who have an average age of 32 years old. [marca] The average age of the midfield that Ancelotti played with yesterday is 22 years old, 10 years less in relation to the midfield when it consists of Modric-Casemiro-Kroos who have an average age of 32 years old. [marca] https://t.co/ETBo9DZne4

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have an aging midfield that will need addressing, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric approaching the twilight of their respective careers. That's why Los Blancos are targeting yet another midfielder, despite signing Eduardo Camavinga.

Other midfielders to be linked with a move to Real Madrid include Paul Pogba, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Ryan Gravenberch.

