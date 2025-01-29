Real Madrid considering signing 20-year-old Lionel Messi teammate: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are considering resigning their academy player Nico Paz, who currently plies his trade for Serie A side Como. The 20-year-old is making waves in the top flight of Italian football and could return to Los Blancos sooner than expected.

Paz joined Real Madrid's youth academy in 2016 from CD Tenerife youth at the tender age of 11. While he went on to play at all levels of Los Blancos’ youth academy, he couldn’t break into the first team and was sold to Como last summer.

Since joining the Lombard club, Nico Paz has established himself as a first-team regular. The Spanish-born Argentine midfielder has featured in every league game that he was eligible to play for Como this season, barring one. Apart from that, his goal contributions have been impressive so far, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances.

Paz’s progress in Serie A hasn’t gone unnoticed by Real Madrid, and the Whites are now considering bringing him back to the Spanish capital before other clubs try to acquire his services.

While manager Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Como have no plans to sell Nico Paz, the clause in the player’s deal could sway the decision in Real Madrid’s favor. The Spanish giants hold a buy-back clause to sign Paz with the options to match any offer received for the 20-year-old and are also entitled to a percentage of the proceeds generated from the resale of the player.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio recently reported that Como are looking to strike a deal with Madrid so as to erase the abovementioned clauses and claim full ownership of Nico Paz. It then remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will budge.

Real Madrid will not make any signings in the January transfer window – Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly not sign any player in the remaining few days that the 2025 January transfer window has to grind to a halt. The 2025 January transfer window in LaLiga officially reopened on Thursday, Jan. 2, and will close at 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 3.

Los Blancos have been ravaged by injuries this season, most especially in their defensive departments. There are still five days left for them to make additions to their squad in the January window.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have shut the door on signing players in the ongoing transfer window and have informed Carlo Ancelotti that they will not be making further moves before the deadline. As such, the Italian manager will have to make use of the current players at his disposal until the end of the season.

The Spanish giants tried to sign Liverpool’s right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, but the Merseyside club reportedly rejected their proposal.

