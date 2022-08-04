Real Madrid considering signing former Manchester United striker as Karim Benzema's backup: Reports

Real Madrid are considering making a move for former Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani this summer, as per Fichajes.Net.

The Uruguayan forward, who is now a free agent, left Old Trafford earlier in the summer after spending two seasons at the club.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to add him to their ranks as a backup for Karim Benzema.

Edinson Cavani had a poor second year at Manchester United

Cavani joined United on a free transfer in October 2020 following the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He made 39 appearances across competitions in his debut season in England, netting 17 goals and providing six assists. The Uruguayan initially joined the Red Devils on a one-year deal. But following his impressive displays, the club extended his contract for another year at the end of the season.

However, after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival last summer, Cavani fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford. He managed only 20 appearances across competitions in the 2021-22 campaign, recording two goals and one assist.

He also spent a sizable chunk of the season out injured, which further hampered his confidence in front of goal.

Karim Benzema needs a backup at Real Madrid

Benzema's form made all the difference for Real Madrid last season. Los Blancos won the Champions League and La Liga on the back of his stupendous displays.

The Frenchman registered 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games across competitions for Madrid in the 2021-22 campaign.

Benzema is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year, but Real Madrid are aware that the forward will turn 35 in December. It will be challenging for him to carry Los Blancos' entire goalscoring burden on his shoulders for another season, especially with the World Cup also coming up in Qatar later this year.

Cavani could prove to be a cost-effective backup option. However, he will be a short-term solution, given he is already 35.

The Spanish giants will next be in action in the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10.

