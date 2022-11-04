Real Madrid have contract ready for star but are waiting for his decision - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly have plans in place for Toni Kroos to continue at the club, though the midfielder is yet to confirm his decision.

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos have prepared a contract extension for Kroos, whose current deal runs out next summer. Romano posted an update about the same on his Twitter page:

"Real Madrid have contract proposal ready for Toni Kroos in case he will decide to continue and play for one more season. ⚪📃#RealMadrid"

The prominent Italian journalist added:

"Final decision only up to Kroos — it will take time as German midfielder announced, key steps expected in the first months of 2023."

Earlier this week, Kroos confirmed that he isn't too worried about his future, while also stating that he wanted to retire as a Los Blancos player. The 32-year-old said during a press conference (as quoted by Marca):

"I'm very well, I feel good physically. I'm very relaxed about my [contract] renewal. I don't even know myself what will happen. We'll decide before March, so that you don't all get too nervous.

"I'm going to retire here, what I don't know is when. There's nothing new to tell."

Since signing from Bayern Munich on a deal worth around €30 million in 2014, Kroos has been integral to Real Madrid. He formed a near-perfect midfield trio alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro, leading the Spanish giants to title after title.

Overall, the German has played 382 times across all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 25 goals and laying out 86 assists. Kroos has lifted four UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, four UEFA Super Cups and three La Liga trophies with his current team.

Germany reportedly looking to bring Real Madrid's Toni Kroos out of retirement

Toni Kroos has spent the last year focusing primarily on Real Madrid, having retired from international football in July 2021. However, he could reportedly receive a call-up from Germany for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, set to commence in Qatar later this month.

As per Radio Marca (via Bavarian Football Works), Die Mannschaft are weighing up the decision to recall Kroos. The short report read:

"The DFB is making efforts to convince Toni Kroos to reconsider his decision to retire and play the World Cup with the German national team."

The midfielder still has plenty to offer, as evidenced by his position as a starter even now at Real Madrid. Kroos has started 15 of their 18 matches across all competitions this season, recording three assists.

He was notably part of Germany's World Cup-winning squad in 2014 and has won 106 senior caps for his country.

