Real Madrid on the cusp of completing first 3 signings ahead of summer rebuild: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net via Madrid Universal, Real Madrid are close to completing the signing of three players. They are Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, Girona's Miguel Gutiérrez and Como's youngster, Nico Paz.
Alexander-Arnold has remained on Los Blancos’ radar for a long time, and he's arguably the most popular among the players mentioned above. The English right-back is known for his ability to send in accurate crosses into the box which could be beneficial to a player like Kylian Mbappe in Madrid's attack.
This has been proven in numerous seasons at Anfield. Thus, there's a strong belief that Alexander-Arnold will strengthen Real Madrid's right-back position if signed.
In Madrid's right-back position, the duo of Lucas Vázquez and Dani Carvajal are arguably tilting towards the end of their stints. Therefore, Alexander-Arnold’s signing is anticipated to offer fresh attacking and defensive possibilities.
The idea of signing the Englishman as a free agent even makes this potential deal more mouthwatering for Madrid supporters. In 39 games, Alexander-Arnold has scored three goals and provided seven assists this season.
Meanwhile, Gutiérrez has also been on Madrid's target list due to the growing inconsistency in the left-back position. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to trigger the buy-back option, which was inserted during his sale to Girona in August 2022.
As a product of Madrid's youth system, the Spaniard could solve the growing loopholes at left-back if signed. In 34 appearances, Gutiérrez has registered eight goal contributions for Girona this season (2024-25).
Real Madrid are also said to be enticed by the outstanding development and performance of Como's Nico Paz this season. At age 20, the Argentine has proven to be a solid and intelligent attacking midfielder.
Nico Paz has scored six and provided six assists for Como in 29 appearances this season. If signed, he could be a valuable long-term asset for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
How has Lucas Vazquez performed at Real Madrid amid Trent Alexander-Arnold’s links this season?
While Madrid are keen on bringing a fresh right-back this summer, Lucas Vazquez has been called out for his performance at right-back in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign. Amid the backlash, Vazquez has provided eight goal contributions this season (two goals and six assists).
Meanwhile, his contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire in the coming months. While there have been no talks concerning a fresh contract, Alexander-Arnold is anticipated to become the designated right-back option next season. Amid their recent struggles, if Real Madrid could win the La Liga, Vazquez's potential departure could be even more remarkable.