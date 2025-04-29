Real Madrid dealt blow as key defender has reportedly picked up season ending injury

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has reportedly picked up a season-ending injury, marking a big blow for the club. The Spanish giants have suffered greatly this season due to multiple defenders being unavailable due to injuries.

Ferland Mendy made 31 appearances for Real Madrid this season across competitions. The full-back most recently missed nine games due to a muscle injury before featuring in the starting XI against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final (April 26). However, Mendy had to be subbed off for Fran Garcia in the 11th minute owing to another injury.

On April 29, tests conducted by Real Madrid Medical Services confirmed that Ferland Mendy will be unavailable for an unknown duration. The injury report stated:

"Following tests performed on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear of the proximal rectus femoris tendon in his right quadriceps. The outcome is pending."

Ferland Mendy is reportedly expected to be out for two-and-a-half months, which means the season might be over for the Frenchman. Fran Garcia is expected to replace Mendy in the left-back position as the only other option in the squad.

Although Mendy has been criticized for his performances this season, his unavailability marks a major blow to Real Madrid's title-winning hopes. Los Blancos have another Clásico coming up on May 11, which could determine the winners of LaLiga. Fran Garcia is fairly inexperienced in such games, but the Spanish giants will have to depend on his services.

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger undergoes surgery after reportedly suffering for weeks: Reports

Rudiger- Source: Getty

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger underwent surgery on his left knee this week after suffering from the problem for the majority of this season. Rudiger's unavailability marks another major blow for Los Blancos, as he was a key part of their backline. The German made 49 appearances for the Spanish side this season across competitions.

The duration of Rudiger's injury absence remains unknown. According to The Athletic, Rudiger is expected to be out for around six weeks. However, he could be out for up to two months, per ESPN. Either way, the German centre-back will miss the Clasico in LaLiga against Barcelona.

In an Instagram post following his surgery, Antonio Rudiger wrote (via GOAL):

"After I have played more than seven month with severe pain, it was unfortunately unavoidable that I had to undergo a meniscus surgery. Now I'm finally pain-free again, and the surgery was a success ... I want to be able to play again as soon as possible as two big tournaments with the Nations League and the Club World Cup are in front of me, but I have to look from week to week now and we will see. I will do everything I can to make it happen.

Rudiger's surgery came after Real Madrid's 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. During the game, the German received a red card for misbehaving with the referee from the bench and throwing ice at him. Even if he were fit, his offence is expected to land him a ban for four to 12 games.

