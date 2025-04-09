Real Madrid dealt blow as key defender set to miss second leg of UEFA Champions League Q/F against Arsenal: Reports

Real Madrid’s hopes of pulling off a Champions League miracle against Arsenal have been dealt a blow as Ferland Mendy has been reportedly ruled out. The French defender has been unavailable since suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. As per The Athletic (via Madrid Universal), he will not be fit when Los Blancos welcome the Gunners to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are seeking to overcome a 3-0 deficit following a chastening defeat at the Emirates this midweek (April 8). The second leg of their quarter-final clash will take place on April 16 at the Bernabeu, and Mendy's absence will be affect Carlo Ancelotti’s already tenuous plans for his defense.

David Alaba, the man assigned to fill that left-back role in the first leg, came away feeling the worse for wear and remains a question mark for next week's rematch. Another candidate is Fran Garcia, though Ancelotti has worries about putting the defender in a high-stakes situation at this level.

To make matters worse is Eduardo Camavinga’s suspension after his red card against Arsenal. The midfielder was previously used as a backup left-back. However, he was sent off late on in the first leg, leaving a critical hole in the defense on the left side for Ancelotti to fill.

Rumors reveal Real Madrid dressing room are not following Ancelotti's plans, following Arsenal defeat

Carlo Ancelotti’s grip on the Real Madrid squad is under concerted pressure in the wake of their 3-0 Champions League defeat by Arsenal. According to journalist Ramon Alvarez (via Madrid Universal), the Italian manager has felt that his tactical plans are not being followed by the players. This problem has now resonated at the club hierarchy level.

In the first leg of the quarter-finals, Madrid were outclassed, conceding twice to Declan Rice free-kicks in the second half (58', 70'). To seal their disappointment, Mikel Merino added a third shortly after (75') from his makeshift striker position.

The performance from Real Madrid was flat, disjointed, and created further questions about the bond, or lack of it, between the players and Carlo Ancelotti. One moment of the match stood out in particular when Ancelotti communicated with Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham. The attacking midfielder looked visibly frustrated, with anger written on his face.

This has opened the door to comments around the sort of body language and potential dissatisfaction within the Real Madrid camp. Off the field, club officials are said to be worried about a decline in attitude and growing complacency. Carlo Ancelotti has sought greater defensive contribution from his forwards, but the distance covered by Madrid players was significantly lower than Arsenal's.

