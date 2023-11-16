Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could reportedly be out for eight weeks after suffering a knee injury on international duty.

Camavinga suffered an injury after a clash with former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele during a training session with France. Initial reports suggested that it was merely a knee sprain. However, as per AS (via Madrid Universal), the Frenchman is set to be out for eight weeks.

Camavinga has now returned to Los Blancos, as shared in a statement released by France Football on Wednesday (November 15) which read:

“Eduardo Camavinga, who had to cut short Wednesday’s training session, underwent an examination in the afternoon, accompanied by Dr. Franck Le Gall, the French national team doctor. The Real Madrid midfielder has a sprained right knee.

"Today, he was released back to his club."

Camavinga will undergo further tests in Madrid. This would come as a big blow for Real Madrid, who are already without Aurelien Tchouameni for two months.

Camavinga has been a key player for Los Blancos this season, making 17 appearances as a central or defensive midfielder or a left-back. Overall, since arriving from Stade Rennais in 2021, he has made 116 appearances, contributing two goals and five assists.

Real Madrid interested in Tottenham Hotspur star

As per Teamtalk, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

The Argentine has been excellent for Spurs this season, helping them keep four clean sheets in 11 games across competitions. He has also scored two goals in that time. Romero is currently serving a three-game suspension after being sent off in Spurs' 4-1 defeat against Chelsea.

However, this hasn't deterred Real Madrid from their interest in the 25-year-old. Nacho Fernandez's contract expires in the summer while Antonio Rudiger (30) and David Alaba (31) are moving towards the twilight of their careers. Hence, Los Blancos have identified Romero as a potential target.

However, it wouldn't be an easy deal as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is expected to fight to keep the defender at the club. Romero's contract expires in 2027 and the north London side are expected to slap a big price on him.

The former Atalanta played a key role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Lionel Messi also recently hailed him as the best defender in the world. For Spurs, he has made 75 appearances since arriving from Atalanta in 2021.