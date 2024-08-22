Real Madrid defender absent from team training on Thursday: Reports

Further deepening their defensive frailties, one of Real Madrid's defenders was notably absent from training on Thursday (August 22) due to physical discomfort. According to Madrid Universal, which cites journalist Arancha Rodriguez, Jesus Vallejo is now suffering from an overload once again.

He had already dealt with physical issues during Real Madrid’s pre-season tour earlier this summer. The issue was serious enough to prevent the center-back from participating in today’s training session. The latest issue raises further questions about the player’s fitness as the new La Liga season progresses.

Vallejo returned to Santiago Bernabeu after spending the previous season on loan at Granada. Although initially expected to be offloaded again this summer, the Spanish center-back now appears likely to remain with the club. With Los Blancos currently short on defensive options, retaining Vallejo has become a practical decision for the Merengues.

However, his recurring fitness problems are becoming a growing concern. It remains unclear whether the Spaniard will be fit for the club’s upcoming La Liga match against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 24.

As things stand, manager Carlo Ancelotti has only two fully fit senior center-backs available - Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger. David Alaba is still out injured while Nacho Fernandez has left the club. Ancelotti could deploy Aurelien Tchouameni as a makeshift central defender, or turn to young Jacobo Ramon. The club will be hoping for Vallejo’s swift recovery, especially with David Alaba serving a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Real Madrid monitoring Miguel Gutierrez’s situation amid potential transfer windfall - Reports

Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation of former player Miguel Gutierrez. The left-back has seen his stock rise after a successful spell at Girona and a recent Olympic gold medal with Spain in Paris 2024. According to AS, Gutierrez, who left Los Blancos for €4 million in August 2022, has accumulated interest from multiple clubs.

The La Liga powerhouses do not plan to use their €8 million buyback option on the 23-year-old left-back, despite his outstanding growth. Rather, the club wants to make the most of their 50% ownership in the player. If he leaves for another team, they stand to make significant financial gains.

AS suggests that while Gutierrez may not be part of Real Madrid’s plans, the club is vigilant about his transfer possibilities. This is particularly regarding potential interest from rival clubs. There’s speculation that Real Madrid could exercise their buyback option solely to sell him at a higher price, thus securing a profit.

Gutierrez had a standout season in La Liga last year, recording two goals and seven assists across 35 appearances.

