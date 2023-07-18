Real Madrid defender close to joining European giants on initial loan deal with option to buy: Reports

Alex Jimenez, a burgeoning talent from Real Madrid's academy, is on the brink of securing a loan deal with European powerhouse AC Milan, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Milan are ramping up their efforts to finalize the integration of the 18-year-old right-back into their roster, bolstering their long-term plans with the formidable prospect.

The proposed structure of the deal centres around a loan agreement, paving the way for a non-mandatory buyout option at the conclusion of the coming season.

At this juncture, the finer details regarding potential future opportunities that Madrid can leverage on their outbound player are being refined, according to Revolo.

As the deal progresses, all parties reportedly expect the formalities to be wrapped up in the following days. Milan's new sporting director Antonio D'Ottavio is set to play a pivotal role, as he is reportedly the staunchest supporter of the young footballer within the Italian club's hierarchy.

In a move set to further enhance Jimenez's development, the plan is for him to join Milan's Primavera team, while also gaining regular exposure to the first team's training sessions. Last season, he played just seven games in the Primera Federacion for Madrid's Castilla team.

Real Madrid midfielder set to snub Liverpool interest amidst struggle for game time

Liverpool remain contenders for Real Madrid's talented midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined the Los Blancos last summer. The Spanish giants had to fight off interest from the Merseyside team, but the Reds remain interested in the youngster's services.

Following his departure from AS Monaco, Tchouameni got off to a roaring start with Madrid. However, a succession of injuries and subpar performances post-World Cup stirred the transfer rumors anew, as he lost his spot in the starting lineup.

He made 33 La Liga apperances, but nine of those came from the bench. He also started five Champions League games from the bench, playing ten in total.

However, contrary to speculations, Diario AS (via Football Espana) have revealed that both Tchouameni and Real Madrid are showing a united front. Regardless of the interest sparked or offers tendered for the Frenchman, they have no inclination towards facilitating a move.

Despite a temporary setback last season when he lost his starting berth to Toni Kroos, Tchouameni remains unfazed.

The midfielder is prepared to dig in his heels at the Bernabeu, brushing aside the renewed interest from Liverpool. With both club and player standing firm in their resolve, the prospect of a move appears remote at this stage.