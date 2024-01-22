Real Madrid to demand world-record fee for Vinicius Jr amid interest from Manchester United: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly put a massive €250 million price tag on Vinicius Jr, amid growing interest from Premier League giants Manchester United. According to Fichajes.net, the Spanish giants were initially open to a €150 million bid, but they have now firmly set the record-breaking figure as the bar to reach.

Los Blancos have essentially made it clear that their star player won't leave for anything less, which will affect United's interest in the talented winger.

The Red Devils' interest came with rumors that Madrid were looking at offloading Vinicius Jr to accommodate Kylian Mbappe. Both players play the same left-wing position, which could lead to competition beyond next season. There are reportedly negotiations involving Real Madrid and Mbappe, who could move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer.

However, according to ESPN Brasil (via FIchajes.net), Los Blancos are committed to the idea of having both stars in their lineup. They have dismissed the idea that one must make way for the other. This has led to their decision not to sell Vinicius Jr for less than €250 million, regardless of Manchester United's interest.

The Brazilian winger has already crossed double digits in goal contributions this season, with 14 (10G, 4A) in 18 games across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has pushed for Al-Nassr to sign Real Madrid legend Casemiro from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is interested in reuniting with Red Devils' midfielder Casemiro, according to Foot Mercato (via Sport Bible). They reported that the Portuguese forward has urged Al-Nassr to make a move for his former teammate, Casemiro.

Having shared the pitch at both Real Madrid and Manchester United, Ronaldo is keen on bringing the Brazilian midfielder to the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese legend had a second spell at Old Trafford, joining them from Juventus in 2021. But after struggling to meet expectations and lashing out at the management in an infamous interview, he moved to Al-Nassr last year.

He has since enjoyed relative success in the Middle East and wants Casemiro to join him.

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a good start to his Manchester United since joining them from Real Madrid in 2022. He became a fairly indispensable member of the squad and helped them win the EFL Cup.

However, this season, injury concerns have sidelined him, as he's made just 12 appearances across competitions. The prospect of playing alongside Ronaldo again might tempt him to consider a move, having shared the pitch 122 times with in the past.