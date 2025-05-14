Real Madrid in direct contact with Premier League club to seal deal for star defender: Reports

According to transfer journalist Luca Bendoni on X, Real Madrid have begun negotiations with Bournemouth to complete the signing of Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old centre-back has emerged as a main transfer target for the Spanish giants, who are looking to reinforce their defensive ranks.

Los Blancos have reportedly secured the services of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and could be close to sealing another deal in Huijsen. As per Bendoni, Madrid are in direct contact with the Cherries and have begun preparing the paperwork for the transfer.

The report adds that Huijsen's former club, Juventus, will earn around £4 million due to a sell-on clause in his contract. The Spaniard reportedly has a £50 million release clause, which can be paid in three installments within 18 months.

Huijsen joined the Cherries last summer from Juventus, signing a six-year deal. The Spanish youngster has put up a stellar display in his debut season in the Premier League, attracting the interest of several top clubs in Europe.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in Huijsen, but the youngster favours a move to Real Madrid. This latest step by the La Liga outfit suggests that they are leading the race for his signature.

Los Blancos suffered a major defensive crisis in the ongoing campaign and are keen to bolster their ranks ahead of the FIFA World Club Cup in the summer. They have also been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero. He is said to be highly admired by reported incoming manager Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid planning another big-money transfer for a defender - Reports

Real Madrid are also eyeing a move for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras. As per Madrid Universal, Los Blancos want to bolster the left-back position and regard the 22-year-old as an upgrade to Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

However, they must be willing to commit a sizeable amount for his services as he reportedly has a €50 million release clause in his contract. Carreras represented Madrid's youth team between 2017 and 2020 before joining Manchester United.

He failed to break into the first team at Old Trafford and was sent on loan spells to Preston North End, Granada, and Benfica. He joined the Portuguese outfit permanently last summer.

