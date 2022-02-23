Real Madrid to discuss contract renewal talks with 26-year-old this summer: Reports

According to Marca, Real Madrid are willing to discuss a contract renewal for Marco Asensio, whose current contract expires in 2023.

The Real Madrid star had enormous success in his early days representing Los Blancos since signing from Mallorca. The Spaniard has won multiple titles, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League titles with Madrid over the past seven years.

Asensio made a huge impact back during the first stint of Zinedine Zidane's managerial career. Zidane placed immense trust in Asensio and the Spaniard didn't let him down as he ended up scoring 31 goals from 158 appearances.

However, a recent Cruciate Ligament Rupture injury has really disrupted his form and momentum. It has made him more of a squad player rather than a regular starter.

Reports of a contract extension may surprise to some fans as Asensio hasn't been performing so well that he deserves a contract rise. However, Madrid still view the player as part of the club's current and future plans.

There is growing hope at the Santiago Bernabeu that Asensio will extend his current contract with the club. However, it will certainly go down to what the terms of the offer are. The Spaniard will certainly be looking to start more games for Los Blancos in the upcoming season.

Real Madrid set to enter a race with Machester United to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager

As Real Madrid approach the climax of their current season, things have started to fall at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid's defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week was heavily criticized by the Spanish media. Most even reported that manager Carlo Ancelotti could leave the club this summer.

Hence, the club are reportedly tracking PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino's situation at the Parisienne club. The Argentine manager has been under pressure due to underwhelming performances even with a squad full of superstars.

(Source: Daily Mail) Real Madrid are set to join Manchester United in the race to appoint Mauricio Pochettino. There is a growing sense the Argentine will be obtainable this summer.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Real Madrid are set to join Manchester United in the race to appoint Mauricio Pochettino. There is a growing sense the Argentine will be obtainable this summer. (Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/lo6wyFfdLk

However, signing Pochettino won't be a cakewalk for Real Madrid as Manchester United are also heavily interested in signing the manager. Pochettino is set to make a decision on his future once the current season ends. United are certainly poised to be the club that could appoint Pochettino this summer.

