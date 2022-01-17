Real Madrid draw up 3-man shortlist to bolster midfield this summer: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield during the summer transfer window. Los Blancos are believed to have drawn up a three-man transfer shortlist comprising top-quality midfielders.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are preparing themselves for a future without veteran midfielders Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric. They have, as a result, identified AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz as potential additions to the squad.

At 36, Modric is in the twilight of his career. Toni Kroos, too, is approaching the latter part of his career at 31 years of age. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, on the other hand, has been heavily linked with a move to French club PSG in recent months. According to El Nacional, the 29-year-old is open to the prospect of joining the French giants.

As far as the three prospects are concerned, Franck Kessie's contract with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season. The Ivorian is widely expected to run down his contract with the Serie A side.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is also part of Real Madrid's three-man transfer shortlist. The 24-year-old has grown leaps and bounds since joining Brendan Rodgers' side permanently from AS Monaco in 2019.

He helped the club win the 2020-21 FA Cup. Tielemans has scored six goals in 23 appearances for Leicester City in all competitions this season. His creativity, vision, work-rate and eye for a spectacular goal make him one of the brightest young midfield prospects in Europe.

Tielemans' contract with Leicester City is set to expire in the summer of 2023. The midfielder could therefore be available for a bargain price in the upcoming summer window.

Madrid are also interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in Serie A during his time with the Italian club. Ruiz has scored five goals in 16 league appearances for Napoli this season. His current contract with the club is set to expire in 2023.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Franck Kessie 'is in talks with Real Madrid over joining them for free when his contract expires this summer' trib.al/L6GPDgL Franck Kessie 'is in talks with Real Madrid over joining them for free when his contract expires this summer' trib.al/L6GPDgL

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the race for Youri Tielemans. The Leicester midfielder is expected to be the subject of big-money bids in the upcoming transfer windows.



(Source: Fichajes) Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the race for Youri Tielemans. The Leicester midfielder is expected to be the subject of big-money bids in the upcoming transfer windows.(Source: Fichajes) 🚨 Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the race for Youri Tielemans. The Leicester midfielder is expected to be the subject of big-money bids in the upcoming transfer windows.(Source: Fichajes) https://t.co/XvQ0IkPwW0

As far as Real Madrid's current squad is concerned, they have two talented midfielders in their ranks - Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Valverde has developed into one of the best young midfielders in Europe in recent years. The 23-year-old has become a regular member of the club's starting line-up since breaking into their first-team during the 2018-19 season.

The Madrid-based side signed Camavinga from Rennes last summer in a deal worth €30 million. Los Blancos view Valverde and Camavinga as replacements for Modric and Kroos and are keen to sign a replacement for Casemiro.

Real Madrid will need to part ways with fringe players before they can make any additions to their squad

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid currently possess a number of big-name players who are on the fringes of Carlo Ancelotti's squad, and are also some of the highest-earners at the club.

Spanish midfielder Isco has entered the final six months of his contract with the club. The 29-year-old has made just ten appearances for Los Blancos this season and has scored one goal. The midfielder is seen as surplus to requirements by Carlo Ancelotti. As per AS, Isco has been heavily linked with a move away from Madrid in recent months.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



Transfer latest



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Isco is ready to run down his contract at Real Madrid before looking to move as a free agent in the summer.Transfer latest Isco is ready to run down his contract at Real Madrid before looking to move as a free agent in the summer.Transfer latest👇mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/Q4EH9J8BcS

Belgian winger Eden Hazard has struggled to reach the heights expected of him since his £100 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019. He has made jus 59 appearances for Madrid in his two-and-a-half seasons with the club and has scored only five goals.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to ABC News (via managingmadrid), Eden Hazard is considering a move away from Real Madrid next summer. The potential departures of Hazard and Isco are likely to free up the funds the Spanish giants require to make a move for their transfer targets next summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava