Real Madrid draw up 5-man defensive shortlist as club board seeks the best young talents across Europe: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly in the process of creating a five-man defensive shortlist, as the club board begin the search for the best young talents in Europe. Los Blancos are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, especially with the injuries that have ravaged their squad in recent seasons.

However, according to Fichajes.net, the next defender they sign will need to be young and potentially become the face of the club's defensive structure. Madrid players like Daniel Carvajal, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger are in their 30s, while Ferland Mendy is in his late 20s. While Eder Militao is still 27, he has often struggled with injuries.

Therefore, the club are building up a shortlist of five centre-backs who would fit the bill at the Santiago Bernabeu. These five defenders include Arsenal's William Saliba, Tottenham Hotspur's Micky Van de Ven, RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, and Benfica's Antonio Silva.

The only problem for Real Madrid is the potential cost of signing any of these players. According to the report, all five centre-backs are widely recognized as some of the very best in world football, setting their value at a difficult price.

Each of these players are expected to cost between €70 million and €120 million, which would require Los Blancos to make a big, long-term investment.

Real Madrid receive boost for upcoming match against Manchester City

Real Madrid have received an injury boost ahead of facing Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League playoff second-leg clash. They will take on each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (February 19), where Los Blancos will look to defend a 3-2 lead.

Their chances will certainly improve after reports emerged about Antonio Rudiger's availability for the game. The German defender is expected to be fit enough to start in the continental clash (via Football Espana), despite recently returning from injury.

He reportedly took part in Real Madrid's training sessions earlier in the week, alongside David Alaba. The former Bayern Munich defender, on the other hand, underwent two surgeries and is unlikely to play.

Although they are winning on aggregate, the Spanish giants will need to be in tip-top form to see off their English counterparts. Over the weekend, Manchester City beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium (February 15), and they will look to take that form into the Madrid game.

