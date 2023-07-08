Real Madrid duo called Arda Guler to convince him about transfer to join Los Blancos despite Barcelona interest: Reports

According to OK Diario, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric called Arda Guler and convinced him to join Real Madrid despite interest from Barcelona.

Los Blancos are rebuilding their squad for the 2023-24 season. Several big names, including Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, and Marco Asensio have left the club.

Guler, alongside Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia, has arrived at the club. The 18-year-old Turkish star was signed from Fenerbahce for a fee of €18 million.

Guler, however, also attracted the interest of Barcelona. The club's sporting director Deco reportedly traveled to Istanbul as they wanted to convince him to join the Catalan club.

That, however, didn't become a reality as the Turkish wonderkid chose to join Real Madrid instead. He also received a €10 million signing bonus (according to El Nacional). However, one of the things that persuaded him the most was receiving calls from Modric and Kroos, the OK Diario report suggested.

Arda Guler revealed why he joined Real Madrid despite Barcelona's interest

Apart from Los Blancos, clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal were interested in Guler. The youngster's talent is inevitable and he was a player in demand in the European circuit.

Guler, however, said in his presentation ceremony that once he received the call from Los Blancos, his decision was made up. Speaking about his move to the Spanish capital Guler said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“Many clubs have shown interest and we had contact with some, but when Real Madrid came in and told me that I'd be able to play, the rest of the offers became worthless. This is the best club in the world and they didn't need to tell me anything else to convince me.”

Guler made 35 appearances across competitions for Fenerbahce during the 2022-23 season. He scored six goals and provided seven assists. He is expected to be a part of Los Blancos' new generation along with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham.

