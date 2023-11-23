Real Madrid enter race with Barcelona to sign Brazilian star nicknamed Messinho - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Estevão Willian, also known as 'Messinho'. Barcelona have also been linked with the teenager recently, which could make the transfer race interesting.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), Real Madrid have made contact with Palmeiras over the possibility of signing 'Messinho'. The report further adds that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the talented winger.

The 16-year-old is currently representing Brazil in the under-17 World Cup and has been one of the best players in the competition so far. His three goals and as many assists have helped his side reach the quarterfinals, where they will face arch-rivals Argentina.

Estevao is yet to make a senior appearance for Palmeiras but has scored twice and assisted once in 14 games for their under-20 team. With Brazilian center-forward Vitor Roque heading to Barcelona next year, the Catalan giants will now reportedly move their attention to 'Messinho'.

Real Madrid target 'Messinho' admits wanting to play for Barcelona

Earlier this year in an interview with Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), Estevao accepted his love for Barcelona, claiming he grew up watching the legendary trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

He also conceded that it was a dream to play for the Catalan giants, saying:

“[To] play for Barcelona, which is one of the best clubs in the world. I was born watching Neymar, Messi and Suarez play at Barcelona and that is the dream I have. I watch almost all Barca games, I am a fan of the club. I have great admiration for the players who play there and I hope to be there too.”

On Messi, he stated:

“Yes, it was always him [Messi], he is a player I am inspired by, I watch videos of him daily. He is a teacher. I do not have words to describe. Everything he does is phenomenal. How to explain in words that everything he does is phenomenal, I always try to reproduce what he does on the pitch.”

'Messinho' also touched upon the impending arrival of Vitor Roque at Barcelona, adding:

“I was very happy when I found out he [Vitor Roque] was going there. He is a boy with whom I get along very well, we are friends. We have already played together. I was very happy for him. Who knows if one day we will get to play together at Barcelona.”

18-year-old Roque has signed a pre-agreement with Barcelona which will see him join the club in the 2024 summer window in a deal worth €40 million.