Real Madrid eye surprise €50 million move for La Liga star – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in roping in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams to strengthen their attack in the upcoming winter window.

According to Todofichajes, Carlo Ancelotti's outfit has set its sights on Williams as a valuable acquisition. They are hoping to add depth to their frontline to remain prepared for their hunt for trophies this season.

Real Madrid, who parted ways with the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, and Marco Asensio earlier this summer, currently have Espanyol loanee Joselu as their only striker. They have Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz as their wide options for this season.

Due to their lack of multiple options in the final third, Real Madrid are keen to add Williams to their ranks next January. They are willing to activate the forward's €50 million release clause as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao are unwilling to let go of their academy graduate in the middle of the ongoing 2023-24 season. They are said to be focussing on handing the 21-year-old a new deal in the coming months.

Earlier this August, Williams suggested that his agent is in initial talks with Athletic Bilbao over an improved contract. He told Relevo:

"Everything has a process and everything is going well. I have things clear. They are things that my representative takes care of, but everything has a process. Things are going well, people are calm as well. I want to send a message of calm to the fans, so that the people can be calm knowing that everything is going very well."

Williams, who is in the final year of his current contract, has established himself as a crucial part of Ernesto Valverde's side over the last season. He netted nine goals and laid out six assists in 43 games for his team.

Real Madrid keen to sign Mexican attacker

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have identified Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez as a top winter target. They are keen to wrap up a permanent move for the 22-year-old for a fee of over €50 million.

Gimenez, who was allegedly linked with Manchester United earlier this year, joined Feyenoord from Cruz Azul for €6 million in 2022. He helped them lift the Eredivisie title last season, scoring 23 goals overall.

So far this season, the 20-cap Mexico international has been in a fine run of form for Arne Slot's outfit. He has netted nine goals and registered two assists in seven games. He recently became the first man to score a hat-trick in an Eredivisie away encounter at Ajax.