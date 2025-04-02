Real Madrid eyeing Argentina head coach as Los Blancos look to replicate success with Lionel Messi: Reports

According to reports, Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni to be their next head coach after his success with Lionel Messi. Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal) has revealed that the Spanish giants are said to be impressed with his work at a national level.

Under his guidance, the 46-year-old has developed a winning formula for Argentina that is turning heads in Valdebebas. In merely four years, he has been able to boast of two Copa America trophies and one World Cup with Argentina.

Despite his inexperience, Scaloni has managed to assemble a balanced group built around the experienced stars and the new talent. His management of big-name players like Lionel Messi has shown he is able to manage egos while also maintaining a clear tactical identity. That balance of control and flexibility is a trait Los Blancos appreciate in their long-term outlook.

According to reports, Real Madrid’s interest in Scaloni is part of a strategy as they consider potential candidates to succeed Carlo Ancelotti. The current manager renewed his contract not long ago, but the club is already looking to the horizon. However, any move for Scaloni is not expected to be immediate.

The Argentine coach has pledged to stay at the helm of the national team through the 2026 World Cup and has shown no signs of walking away before then. That poses a dilemma for Madrid, which has to decide whether they are prepared to wait for him to become available or look elsewhere in the same time frame.

When Real Madrid legend admitted he "wanted to hit" Lionel Messi

Earlier this year, Real Madrid legend Marcelo opened up about the extent of his difficulties facing Lionel Messi during an intense rivalry in El Clasico. Marcelo admitted that he once “wanted to hit” the Barcelona legend out of pure exasperation.

Speaking to La Revuelta, he recalled how he was embarrassed by the Argentinian (via GOAL):

“I appreciate him a lot. He’s a crack, he’s incredible. I thought you were going to show me the videos in which he made a fool of me! I didn’t even see him pass me. He was very fast. But no problem, I was born in a place where dribbling is the best, not being dribbled.”

Marcelo won the La Liga title six times and five Champions League trophies in over 15 seasons at Santiago Bernabeu. But even he acknowledges there was little he could do to contain Lionel Messi, who tortured defenders while becoming Barcelona’s all-time top scorer:

“I wanted to hit him but I couldn’t get him.”

The Real Madrid legend has retired from the sport, while Messi's career continues in the USA with Inter Miami.

