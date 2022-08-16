Real Madrid eyeing move for 23-year-old Portuguese attacker: Reports

Real Madrid are showing an interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao with a move for the Portuguese attacker eyed for 2023, as per Defensa Central.

The young forward had an impressive past season with Milan, playing a key role in their Serie A title success.

Leao scored 14 goals and created 12 assists in 42 appearances for the Rossoneri and has earned nine international caps for Portugal.

He was also named the Serie A 'MVP' of the season for his incredible campaign at the San Siro.

The Portuguese has two years left on his current deal with Milan having arrived from Lille back in 2019 for £26.5 million.

Madrid are not targeting any more signings this year but could push for the young attacker come next summer.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is happy with his squad but could make a forward addition in 2023 to ease the goalscoring burden on Karim Benzema.

The prolific French forward has been Madrid's talisman for a number of seasons and enjoyed his best campaign to date last time out.

Benzema bagged 44 goals in 46 appearances but could do with more assistance with a second striker perhaps arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also on Madrid's wishlist for 2023 are RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti happy with squad

Ancelotti pleased with his team

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti is of the opinion that his current squad is better than the one that won the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League last season.

He told reporters during pre-season, (via OneFootball):

"I think we have a better squad now than the one we had last year. In training, you can see that there is even more intensity."

Los Blancos have made two additions to their squad in this summer's transfer window.

Aurelien Tchouameni joined from AS Monaco for £72 million having impressed at the Stade Louis II.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger arrived as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

It gives Ancelotti's side even more depth and options heading into this season as they look to defend both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Madrid kicked off their campaign on August 14 with a 2-1 win over Almeria at the Estadio Mediterráneo.

Goals from Lucas Vasquez and David Alaba cancelled out Largie Ramazani's opener.

Edited by Matthew Guyett